Driver killed after hitting wall near SR 408, falling 28 feet, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed Thursday morning after crashing his vehicle into a concrete wall and falling 28 feet, according to Orlando police.

The crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. near the on-ramp of State Road 408 and Lake Underhill Road.

Police said the driver, Michael González, 20, of Hialeah, failed to follow the curve as he attempted to get onto State Road 408 and his vehicle hit a concrete wall and a light pole. The vehicle then fell 28 feet into a wooded area.

A landscape worker called 911 after finding the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.