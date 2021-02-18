Florida health officials report 5,000 new cases of COVID-19, 166 new deaths

Healthcare workers prepare to inoculate a driver at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week, Seminole County vaccine slots took more than 24 hours to fill up, county leaders said.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said the county opens its vaccine appointments on Tuesdays. He said this week marked the first time appointments were still available a day later.

Appointments were still available as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Harris said the appointments were all eventually taken. He called it a good sign that it took longer to fill the slots.

“We may be looking at encouraging the state to move into that next priority group,” Harris said.

Harris said the state’s current plan calls for law enforcement, 911 operators and essential workers to be vaccinated next. Harris said it’s unclear who qualifies as an essential worker.

To read more about Seminole County's plan for vaccinating more people, click or tap here.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 18.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,073 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,849,744 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 166 new virus-related deaths Thursday, raising the death toll to 29,990. This number includes the 516 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday afternoon, there were currently 4,368 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 77,124 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 299 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.4% Wednesday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,551,882 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,232,083 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 32,555 110 1,941 5 714 4 Flagler 5,714 25 328 3 86 0 Lake 23,728 73 1,220 6 531 6 Marion 26,748 132 1,652 13 719 19 Orange 110,824 306 2,321 15 1,060 0 Osceola 35,753 64 1,245 6 416 2 Polk 55,269 211 4,226 17 1,094 7 Seminole 26,297 155 1,095 4 405 0 Sumter 7,688 20 489 5 224 0 Volusia 33,395 100 1,657 10 624 2

