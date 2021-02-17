Central Florida vaccinations delayed, state reports 7,000 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Due to the winter storms across the country, some COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Central Florida communities have been pushed back.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said 200,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine did not make it to the state on Tuesday.

[RELATED: Publix delays vaccine appointment portal reopening as snowstorm affects supply]

The doses are expected to arrive on Thursday, according to emergency management officials.

One Central Florida county affected by the delay is Volusia County.

County officials said anyone who signed up for a first dose at the fairgrounds in DeLand on Thursday has been rescheduled for Feb. 22.

A second dose event scheduled for the fairgrounds on Thursday has been rescheduled for Feb. 23.

Ad

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Winter storms impact vaccine shipments as Florida reports 6,705 new COVID-19 cases]

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

[TRENDING: ‘Dance Moms’ instructor accused of sex battery on students | Boy dies after homemade igloo collapses | Latest on $1,400 payments]

Ad

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 17.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,253 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,844,627 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 165 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 29,824. This number includes the 513 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 4,460 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 76,825 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 300 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.

Ad

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.42% Tuesday for the 112,927 tests reported to the state. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,487,055 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,181,166 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

Ad

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 32,445 168 1,936 15 710 4 Flagler 5,689 19 325 0 86 1 Lake 23,655 68 1,214 5 525 -1 Marion 26,616 70 1,639 10 700 9 Orange 110,518 394 2,306 16 1,060 6 Osceola 35,689 113 1,239 0 414 2 Polk 55,058 229 4,209 19 1,087 10 Seminole 26,142 117 1,091 5 405 1 Sumter 7,668 34 484 6 224 0 Volusia 33,295 203 1,647 14 622 11

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.