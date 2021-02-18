Man arrested in fatal shooting near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in Oviedo in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man killed near the University of Central Florida in January.

Jesus Armando Calle, 23, was shot and killed Jan. 3 at an apartment complex on University Boulevard.

Deputies previously released surveillance video and photos showing persons of interest in the death of the 23-year-old.

Maurico Antonio Castro Jr. was arrested Thursday by Oviedo police on second-degree murder charges.

According to the update from the sheriff’s office, tips from the community helped them to arrest Castro.

Check back for updates on this developing story.