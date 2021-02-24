Florida reports 7,000 new COVID-19 cases as Johnson & Johnson vaccine clears another hurdle

ORLANDO, Fla. – A third, easier-to-use coronavirus vaccine is nearing its final approval.

The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.

The agency also said J&J’s shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.

J&J previously announced the vaccine worked better in the U.S. -- 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19, compared with 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 24.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,071 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,885,661 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 129 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 30,878. This number includes the 538 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 4,077 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 78,472 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 260 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.98% Tuesday of the 118,216 tests reported to the state. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,792,118 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,492,509 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below: