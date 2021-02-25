Drivers on I-4 caught in crossfire when traffic backs up

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on I-4 near Lake Helen that left one vehicle damaged.

According to the FHP, the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 113 near Stewart and Orange Camp roads.

Troopers said a couple was driving east on the interstate when they noticed three separate vehicles, a GMC Arcadia, a black SUV and a GMC Yukon driving at a high rate of speed.

The pair saw all three vehicles pull over to the left lane when traffic started to slow down. The three vehicles moved in and about lanes before someone fired at least one gunshot, the FHP said.

As the couple watched the SUVs disappear in the distance, the man heard a large noise come from the back of his truck, an FHP report said.

Witnesses nearby also said they heard gunshots. One man told authorities that he saw one of the men lean outside of the driver’s side window, make hand gestures and yell at him, the FHP report stated.

According to the man, he believes the suspect may have thought that he was going to hit his vehicle, troopers said.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were damaged.

Troopers said there is no suspect information at this time.

