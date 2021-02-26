Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady make announcement at Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will be making an announcement in Orlando Friday morning.

The governor’s office declined to reveal details as to the subject of the announcement happening at 11 a.m. at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

Earlier in the morning, DeSantis spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, happening at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando through the weekend.

The Florida governor’s visit to Orlando comes as FEMA prepares to begin rolling out federally-supported coronavirus vaccine sites in Orange County.

Two mobile units will operate in conjunction with the federal vaccination site opening at Valencia College’s West Campus starting Wednesday. Each unit will be deployed into a community where the need for shots is high and administer 500 doses per day in addition to the 2,000 shots that will be given daily at Valencia.

