Ocala officer-involved in serious crash, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala police officer was involved in a crash Friday morning with another vehicle, according to the department.
Authorities said the crash happened at Southeast 17th Street and Southeast 22nd Avenue.
Images shared by Ocala police on Twitter show the officer’s cruiser with serious front-end damages and a white Jeep also with significant damages.
All westbound lanes were closed Friday around 8 a.m. from 25th to 22nd avenues.
The officer and the other driver were taken to an area hospital.