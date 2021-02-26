Victims in possibly suspicious fatal Orange County house fire identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators have identified two people who died in a house fire earlier this month, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies identified the victims of the blaze in the 6900 block of Pompeii Road as Minerva Rivera Gonzalez, 79, and Felix Morales, 73.

According to deputies, the fatal house fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 19. While fire crews were working to contain the fire, they discovered the victims dead inside the home. At least one other person was hospitalized after the fire. Their name and condition remains unknown.

Orange County deputies later released an update, saying the deaths were being investigated as suspicious.

On Friday, deputies still had not said whether they had any persons of interests or suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

