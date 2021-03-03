Florida set to get nearly 500,000 coronavirus vaccines next week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The state will soon be seeing an increase in supply from both Moderna and Pfizer beginning next week.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, next week Florida will be receiving 470,080 doses.

Those doses don’t include the vaccines from retail pharmacies and federally-run vaccination sites.

“We’ve been notified by the state that we will receive 3,000 additional Johnson and Johnson next week, that’s going to be the only increase here in Seminole County,” Alan Harris from Seminole County Emergency Management said.

Harris said the county will be able to add more appointments for seniors and now teachers and first responders over 50 because of the new vaccine supplier. However, he explained the county will still need more.

“When you spread it out among other counties in the state of Florida, it doesn’t average to a lot unfortunately per county,” Harris said.

Harris said the vaccination site at the Oviedo Mall is only administering 600 doses of the vaccine a day. Initially, that number was 1,500. Harris said as the county is now out of vaccines for this week, the site will be closed on Thursday.

“We are hoping to move this to six days a week and even into the evening but right now we can only operate five days a week. We are even closed tomorrow because there’s just not enough vaccines,” Harris said.

Harris said the county should be receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccines by the end of this week.