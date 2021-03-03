Fly to warmer weather: United offering $70 flights to destinations over 70 degrees

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Sunshine State could be expecting some chilly visitors as United just rolled out an appealing winter deal.

United Airlines is offering low fares on winter getaways to sunny destinations. The threshold makes Florida a hotspot.

The airline says travelers could book one-way domestic flights starting at $70, as long as their destination has an average temperature of over 70 degrees.

United said it based its list on a location’s average March temperatures to find the perfect warm-weather destinations. It’s obvious Florida would make the cut.

The deal encourages people to book these flights and ditch the winter blues, especially after a brutal winter storm pummeled much of the country and parts of Texas last month.

If you see an influx of visitors, it’s because United pinpointed Orlando as a wonderful warm-weather getaway. Orlando also ranks among San Francisco, Phoenix and Miami on United’s list of winter getaway hot spots.

To find a full list of flights, click here.