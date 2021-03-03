US Catholic leaders urging faithful not to use Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Cheryl Gerber/Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Roman Catholic leaders across the United States are discouraging the faithful from getting inoculated against COVID-19 with the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Some within the Catholic church have called the vaccine “morally compromised” because it was produced using a line of lab-grown cells that descend from cells taken in the 1980s from the tissue of aborted fetuses.

The archdiocese in St. Louis and New Orleans both encouraged Catholics to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines if they are available.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops also weighed in on the issue by releasing a statement:

“Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines raised concerns because an abortion-derived cell line was used for testing them, but not in their production. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.’ However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s. While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good.” United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

Johnson & Johnson also released a statement stressing that there is no fetal tissue in its vaccine: