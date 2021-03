(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill have introduced a new bill that would give Puerto Rico statehood.

The Puerto Rico Statehood Admissions Act is being sponsored by Central Florida Rep. Darren Soto and Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico’s nonvoting member of Congress.

The measure aims to not only admit the island as a state but also allow the election of U.S. senators and representatives.

In November, 52% of Puerto Rico residents voted in favor of immediate statehood.