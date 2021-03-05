Child dies after caretaker leaves him alone in car, so why won’t prosecutors charge the woman with his death?

ORLANDO – Memories are all she has left of her son, Jace Leslie, that is why Makia Wallace is fighting so hard to keep his memory alive.

“Can you imagine my son sitting in a car crying? Every day I think of it,” Wallace told News 6. “As a parent you should understand. We prepare for them to come into the world. We do not prepare for them to leave.”

Jace was 20 months old when he was left inside a car last September by his caretaker, a woman hired to drop Jace off at daycare when both of his parents had to work.

That day, the caretaker did not drop Jace off, she drove straight to work at a nearby school.

Jace sat alone in her vehicle for more than seven hours while temperatures soared to 91 degrees. His body was found only after the caretaker drove to the daycare to pick him up at the end of the day, realizing she had never dropped him off in the first place.

Deputies charged the caretaker with aggravated manslaughter, but News 6 isn’t naming the caretaker, because shortly after her arrest, charges were dropped.

“She was going to be held accountable for leaving my son in a car. What happened? What is different?” Wallace said. “You have a baby in the backseat of the car. What [other] evidence do you need?”

In court filings, prosecutors under then-State Attorney Aramis Ayala argued the caretaker was distracted.

“Listening to music and talking on the phone”, but they believed leaving Jace in the car was not intentional. It was an accident.

“They made a determination: they could not get an aggravated manslaughter charge to stick,” News 6 legal analyst Steven Kramer said.

Kramer said in order for an aggravated manslaughter charge to stick, prosecutors have to be able to prove culpable negligence.

“Going into a nail salon to have your nails done and intentionally leaving your child in a car would be more in line with culpable negligence,” Kramer said, “Versus accidentally leaving your child in the car.”

That’s exactly what prosecutors argued in court documents when they agreed to drop the charges.

However, even if Ayala’s team felt they could not prove aggravated manslaughter, Kramer said they could have charged the caretaker with something else: leaving a child in a car unattended.

“This statute is pretty cut and dry,” Kramer said. “If you are a parent or a legal guardian and you leave a child in a car for longer than 15 minutes, and they are under the age of 6 years old, you have committed a crime.”

This is how Wallace feels. She is now trying to get new State Attorney Monique Worrell, who took office at the beginning of the year, to reopen the case.

“We have to be consistent when it comes to situations like this or you are going to have kids constantly left inside a vehicle,” Wallace said.

News 6 reached out to Worrell to see if she plans to reopen the case.

Worrell, through her spokesperson, declined numerous interview requests but sent a statement saying: “The solemn reality is that not every tragedy is a criminal case...The evidence strongly suggests instead, that this was an accident...For these reasons we have determined that we do not have a legal basis to charge Ms. Wallace with Jace’s death.”

News 6 followed up to ask if Worrell’s office would instead charge the caretaker with a lesser crime, like leaving a child unattended in a car.

In a lengthy reply through a spokesperson, Worrell wrote that prosecutors have to be able to prove intent in order to charge a guardian for leaving a child in a car, unattended.

News 6 reviewed the statute for leaving a child unattended in a car. Neither intent nor culpable negligence are listed as specific requirements to prove the crime, which is upgraded to a third-degree felony if it results in gross bodily disfigurement.

Worrell implied the current statute may need to be rewritten to help hold guardians more seriously accountable.

(Read the full statement from State Attorney Monique Worrell below.)

Despite Worrell’s position, Wallace says she will continue to fight for justice for Jace.

“My son was a human being. They prosecute people for leaving animals in the car. My son was a human being.”

Worrell said she will not reopen the case, but one local lawmaker is trying to do more to hold certain caretakers accountable.

OTHER ACTIONS

State Sen. Linda Stewart has filed a bill that would require daycare vans to have alarms that would alert the driver if someone or something was left in the back seat.

The bill needs to pass one more committee before moving for a vote on the Senate floor.

State Rep. Ben Diamond filed a House companion bill last week.

NATIONWIDE ‘HOT CAR’ DEATHS

News 6 found nationwide, outcomes of hot-car deaths are inconsistent.

According to KidsandCars.org, in the last two decades, at least 532 children were killed after a guardian unknowingly left them in the car. Of those cases, 41 percent of guardians were never charged. Another 11 percent were charged but found not guilty.

