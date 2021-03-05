WATCH LIVE: Attorney General in Daytona Beach highlighting emergency care for K9s legislation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to visit Daytona Beach Friday to highlight new legislation aimed at providing emergency care to police dogs when they are injured on the job.

Moody is set to speak at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office training center along Tiger Bay Road at 10:30 Friday morning.

The attorney general will be joined by law enforcement officials and state lawmakers.

They will be talking about SB 388, which would authorize a paramedic or emergency medical technician to provide emergency care for an injured K-9 under certain circumstances. The bill would also allow for injured police dogs to receive emergency transport to a hospital or veterinary clinic and protects those first responders from criminal or civil liability while providing that emergency care.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Tom Wright, who represents parts of Volusia and Brevard Counties, and will be debated in the current legislative session.

If it passes, the bill would take effect on July 1.