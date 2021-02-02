46ºF

Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts news conference in Tallahassee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a news conference Tuesday morning from the Florida State Capitol.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (R- Hernando County).

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The governor’s office declined to reveal details ahead of the news conference.

Watch live at the top of this story and check back for updates.

