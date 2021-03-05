Used car business in Ocala badly damaged by fire

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Fire at Good Sam Auto Sales in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla – Good Sam Motors in Ocala is badly damaged after a fire hit the business Thursday night.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to the business at 4500 S. Pine Ave. Thursday night at 10:43 p.m.

People calling 911 reported hearing explosions coming from inside the building, according to the fire department.

When crews arrived on scene the fire was already burning through the roof, firefighters said.

Crews said it took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause is now under investigation.

