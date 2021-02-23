Sleeping children uninjured as bullets fly into their bedrooms, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – Sleeping children were uninjured as bullets went flying into their bedrooms early Tuesday morning at the same apartment complex where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot late last year, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was sleeping in her apartment at Sutton Place at around 2 a.m. with her five daughters, ranging in age from 4 to 16, when she heard what sounded like someone trying to open her bedroom window.

Records show she also heard pounding on the window and someone talking outside before she heard what she initially thought was an object being thrown through the window. With her two youngest children in bed with her, she laid down as flat as possible and yelled for someone to call 911.

She waited until officers arrived to assess the damage, which is when she realized her window had been shot, according to the report.

Police said there were two bullet holes in that window and another two bullet holes in the window to the victim’s daughter’s room. The bullet went through the girl’s window, through the closet on the other side of the room and the bullet entered an adjacent room where one of the victim’s other daughters was sleeping.

No one was injured.

The woman said she didn’t know why someone would shoot into her apartment.

She also said before the shooting, there was a gathering at the apartment complex for Chris “Chevy” Chevelon Jr., who was fatally shot at Sutton Place in December 2020.

Police said a vehicle with an unknown number of occupants confronted Chevelon and his friends, who were walking around the complex, when shots were fired from the car, striking Chevelon. No other injuries were reported.

Chevelon was a 10th-grade student at Ocala Vanguard High School, where he played football on the junior varsity team.

A 14-year-old boy accused of taking a gun from Chevelon after he was shot and fell to the ground was arrested the day after the shooting but the gunman in Chevelon’s death has not been located.

The 35-year-old woman said a teenage boy who was with Chevelon when he was killed used to live in the apartment above her but his family was removed by management about a week ago.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Detective Erik Cabrales at 352-369-7189.