1 in 5 Floridians have unclaimed property, are you one of them?

ORLANDO, Fla. – One in five Sunshine State residents have unclaimed property, according to the Florida Department of Financial Services.

The state has set up this website to allow people to see if they have money from a forgotten financial account.

Officials said more than $27 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in February.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said more than $349 million in unclaimed property has been returned since March 2020.

The state released the most common types of unclaimed property: dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit card balances and refunds.

More than $4.8 million was returned to people in the Orlando area in February.