Man sought in home invasion near Winter Springs

Seminole County deputies say man is 1 of 3 intruders

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Deputies release a photo of a man wanted in connection with a home invasion.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion near Winter Springs.

The home invasion happened March 5 at the Madison Riverwalk Apartments in unincorporated Winter Springs.

“This man is one of three suspects in a home invasion,” SCSO tweeted on Tuesday along with a picture of the man.

Details about the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call deputies at 407-754-6127.

