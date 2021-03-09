Man sought in home invasion near Winter Springs

Deputies release a photo of a man wanted in connection with a home invasion.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion near Winter Springs.

The home invasion happened March 5 at the Madison Riverwalk Apartments in unincorporated Winter Springs.

“This man is one of three suspects in a home invasion,” SCSO tweeted on Tuesday along with a picture of the man.

Details about the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call deputies at 407-754-6127.