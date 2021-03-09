Man sought in home invasion near Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion near Winter Springs.
The home invasion happened March 5 at the Madison Riverwalk Apartments in unincorporated Winter Springs.
“This man is one of three suspects in a home invasion,” SCSO tweeted on Tuesday along with a picture of the man.
Details about the incident have not been released.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call deputies at 407-754-6127.
***Attempt to Identity***: This man is one of three suspects in a home invasion Friday afternoon March 5 at the Madison Riverwalk Apartments in unincorporated Winter Springs. Contact Det. Agrinsoni (407)754-6127 pic.twitter.com/vfLl79KAip— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) March 9, 2021