Royal Caribbean extends sailing suspensions for majority of fleet until June 1

MIAMI – Royal Caribbean announced to customers in an email Tuesday that it will be extending its sailing suspensions for the majority of its fleet until June 1 as it continues to make “return to service preparations.”

The cruise line’s most recent plan was to resume its broader global operations on May 1, News 6 partner Local 10 reports.

[TRENDING: Video: Arrest of Naked Cowboy at Bike Week | 36,000 Fla. Republicans leave GOP | Man rescued 135 miles off Fla. coast]

Ad

The change in plan excludes sailings onboard the Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager and Odyssey of the Seas.

“Our plan is to resume operations for most of our fleet on June 1st, 2021,” the email stated. “Our primary goal continues to be a seamless and healthy return to service. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our guests back!”

The cruise line stated that it has assembled a “Healthy Sail Panel” of experts who are working closely with governments and “leading health authorities” to “pioneer innovative ways to guide the cruise industry’s path forward in response to the pandemic.”

For those who have had their vacations canceled due to the changes, the cruise line is offering three options:

Receive a 125% future cruise credit to book a new cruise by April 30, 2022

Select a new sail date

Receive a 100% refund

Customers with further questions may call the cruise line at 1-866-562-7625.