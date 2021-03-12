Temporary COVID-19 vaccine site opens in Port Orange community

Here’s how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Volusia

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A new temporary vaccination site opened Friday morning in a Port Orange neighborhood, offering shots for eligible Floridians.

The new site opened at the Cranes Lakes community on Cranes Lake Boulevard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to visit the vaccine site Friday afternoon.

The Crane Lakes vaccine site will be open four days:

Friday, March 12 - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 14 – Noon – 7 p.m.

Monday, March 15 - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Volusia County Department of Health and county government continue to hold vaccine events at the Volusia County Fairground in DeLand. Appointments will need to be made for first doses at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7314.

