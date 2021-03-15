Leesburg man accused of running over victim 3 times following ‘love affair’ dispute, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sex offender is accused of attempting murder after Lake County deputies say he ran over a man with his Chevy truck three times following an argument regarding a “love affair.”

John Coble, 48, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a motor vehicle and property damage.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to El Destino Drive Friday evening for reports of a vehicle crash and a fight. When they arrived they found the victim lying next to his golf cart with multiple injuries. Prior to their arrival deputies had a call from the victim about an argument between himself and Coble regarding a “love affair and alleged stalking,” according to the report.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the victim pull into the driveway in his golf cart and begin arguing with Coble. During the argument, Coble drove his truck at the victim in his golf cart, causing the victim to fall into the street, according to the arrest report. As the victim was laying there, witnesses say Coble put his truck in reverse and ran over the victim again, then drove forward hitting the victim for a third time.

When Coble hit the victim and his golf cart for a third time the cart was dragged into a neighboring yard hitting a water valve causing about $700 in damages, according to the report.

Coble was located a few houses down and his truck had significant damage, deputies said. He initially told deputies the victim was chasing him with the golf cart and he was trying to get away when the cart pulled in front of him and he ”tried to avoid hitting it.” Witness statements and evidence discredited Coble’s account of events, according to the report.

Coble was found guilty in 2007 of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 15 years old, therefor he is on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement sex offender registry.

Lake County Jail records show Coble posted bail Saturday morning. He is due back in court on April 5.