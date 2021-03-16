Jaguars expect to return to 100% capacity for start of NFL season

Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville entertains the fans in the stands during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 31-20. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to return to full capacity at TIAA Bank Field the for the start of the NFL season.

“As we kick off season ticket renewals, the health and safety of our fans, stadium employees and team remain a top priority. We’re executing a plan to reunite and rally around Jaguars football this fall, and, as we did in 2020, we will continue to work alongside local government and medical experts to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our community,” Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer Chad Johnson said.

No team in the NFL last year had a full capacity stadium for games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urban Meyer is getting ready to coach his first season with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars also have the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The team is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the pick.

Ticket prices are expected to go up this season.

“Average renewal season ticket price will increase 7.2 percent in 2021; however, two-thirds of all seats up for renewal will see a price increase of $4 or less per game. General bowl season tickets will begin as low as $41 per game for renewing members,” the team said in a statement.

