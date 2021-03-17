Do you recognize them? Volusia County deputies try to track down donation jar thieves

Deputies are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a donation jar at a convenience store in Volusia County. (Image: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down two men suspected of stealing donation money in DeLeon Springs.

Surveillance video from La Cantana, a convenience store along U.S. 17, shows a man believed to be tied to the theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

The screengrab at the top of this story gives a closer look. Investigators said it’s the man behind the counter who is accused of stealing a donation jar from the business on March 9. Law enforcement officials said money was also missing from a second donation container and believe the man in the photo was working with the other suspect in the photograph.

Deputies said the two crooks entered the store and one talked to the clerk while the other man looked around.

The clerk told authorities the two suspects purchased items then tried to confuse her about change she owed them before they left, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s when she discovered the stolen jar and money taken from the second container.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call 386-943-7866, about VSO case number 21-4577.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or use the P3 app via online at NEFCrimestoppers.com.