WrestleMania: Tickets go on sale Friday for event in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – The biggest show in professional wrestling is coming to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium next month and tickets are set to go on sale Friday.

The WWE announced on Wednesday that ticket sales will begin Friday at 10 a.m. for WrestleMania.

Tickets were originally supposed to go on sale Tuesday, but that was pushed back.

The event is set to take place over two nights, April 10 and 11. According to the WWE, ticket prices will range between $35 and $2,500 with capacity limits set to about 25,000 fans each night.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The company says a presale will take place Thursday starting at 10 a.m. Fans can register for this presale event by clicking here.

The WWE said there will be coronavirus guidelines during its events including seating pods, social distancing, masks requirements, free masks upon entry, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing.

#WrestleMania is back in business! Tickets on sale this Friday, March 19. https://t.co/CN4nRsGco8 — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2021

