Woman dies after being found wounded in car at The Bentley at Maitland apartments

MAITLAND, Fla. – A woman died early Monday, possibly from a gunshot, after being found wounded at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 1:55 a.m. to The Bentley at Maitland apartments on Woodlake Drive and found a woman in a car suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

[TRENDING: Woman arrested in hit-run involving sheriff | Gov: Fla. won’t require ‘vaccine passports’ | Girl missing for weeks]

Ad

The woman was taken to Advent Hospital South, where she was later pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.