UPDATE: Marion County deputies ID boy found riding bike on I-75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Marion County quickly identified a young boy who was found riding his bicycle on the side of Interstate 75.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was along the side of I-75 southbound from Highway 484 when he was found. He told deputies his name is John but was unable to provide any more information about his identity.

[TRENDING: ‘Tragedy and nightmare:’ 10 killed in Colorado | Fla. woman who coughed on cancer patients could face jail time | AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial]

Ad

Deputies said it’s possible he has family in Sumter County.

“Please help us find his family,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. Less than an hour after the post went up, the sheriff’s office said the boy had been identified.

“Thank you all for sharing his information, because of all of you he has been identified!”