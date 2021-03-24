Victim shot during fight at Jiffy Lube in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fight at a Jiffy Lube on Wednesday ended with gunfire, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said two people were in an altercation at a shop on Conway Road when one person shot the other.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Check back for more updates.