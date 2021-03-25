Man accused of slashing 40 tires in Daytona Beach arrested

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A day after releasing surveillance video showing a man slashing vehicle tires at a motel in Daytona Beach Shores, police said they have identified the man in the video and he is in custody.

Det. Sgt. Jessica Long, with the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department, confirmed that the suspect was identified and arrested Thursday afternoon. The same person is accused of targeting around 40 vehicles at seven area hotels and a beach parking lot overnight into Wednesday morning.

[WATCH LIVE: News 6]

On Wednesday, Long shared video recorded on Grand Prix Motel surveillance showing a man with dark, shoulder-length hair wearing a white shirt and light-colored shorts appearing to stab at three vehicle’s tires in the parking lot.

Ad

Daytona Beach Shores police said they believe the same person is behind about 40 other vehicles also with slashed tires discovered Wednesday morning.

Owners awoke Wednesday to discover some of their tires had been slashed at The Flamingo Inn, Oceanside Inn, Perry’s Ocean Edge Resort, El Caribe Resort and Hawaiian Inn.

News 6 has requested the individual’s arrest report and will update this story with those details as soon as it is available.