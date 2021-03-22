Volusia County Schools releases graduation rules, schedule

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As high school seniors prepare to graduate, Volusia County Schools has released the coronavirus rules and restrictions they’ll need to follow during the ceremonies this summer.

The district said in a news release that each graduate will be given up to four tickets. Seating for spectators will be grouped into pods of four with 3 feet of space between each pod.

The ceremonies are happening at the Ocean Center June 3-6 and graduates and their guests are expected to wear masks and social distance as much as possible.

“The Ocean Center recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school seniors and is committed to providing the honor these events deserve, while also balancing the health and safety of all in attendance,” Ocean Center Director Tim Riddle said. “As such, the facility has adjusted seating arrangements to allow for increased attendance, while also maintaining social distancing to the maximum extent possible. To further ensure the safety of all guests, we continue to require face masks be worn inside the facility.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks but since seating is limited, the district will live stream each ceremony and later post the video to its website.

The graduation schedule is available here.

