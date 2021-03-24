VIDEO: Tire slasher targets dozens of vehicles at 7 Daytona Beach hotels

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One-by-one, surveillance video shows a man slashing three vehicle’s tires at the Grand Prix Motel in Daytona Beach overnight.

Daytona Beach Shores police said they believe the same person is behind about 40 other vehicles also with slashed tires discovered Wednesday morning.

Daytona Beach Shores police detective Sgt. Jessica Long said vehicles were targeted at seven area hotels and an off-beach parking lot. Owners woke to discover some of their tires had been slashed at The Flamingo Inn, Oceanside Inn, Perry’s Ocean Edge Resort, El Caribe Resort and Hawaiian Inn.

On Wednesday, Long provided surveillance video of a man with dark, shoulder-length hair wearing a white shirt and light-colored shorts appearing to stab at three vehicle’s tires at the Grand Prix Motel.

Daytona Beach Shores police are looking to identify the man in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach police or Crimeline.