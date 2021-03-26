Palm Coast shooting leaves female victim in critical condition

Flagler County deputies say a female victim was shot during a suspicious incident in Palm Coast on March 26, 2021.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies say a female was shot and is now in critical condition after a suspicious incident in Palm Coast Friday morning.

Few details have been released about the shooting. The victim’s name and age were not provided.

[TRENDING: Teens rescued from slingshot ride | Woman found naked in storm drain says she was there for 3 weeks | Teacher fired for using medical marijuana]

Deputies are actively investigating at multiple locations within the county, including a Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Palm Coast and in the Graham Swamp area.

Ad

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.