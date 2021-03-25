Man accused of shooting victim in arm claims he meant to fire warning shot, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man who shot another man in the arm after the victim had been arguing with his girlfriend was immediately apologetic and claimed he was only trying to fire a warning shot, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Nutwood Avenue in Bunnell and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his arm that wouldn’t stop bleeding that he said occurred about an hour prior.

The victim said he and his girlfriend, Nichole Beard, had been arguing earlier that day so he left her trailer but then returned later to retrieve a toaster and that’s when he saw Dwayne Troy Dameron waiting for him outside, telling the victim that he couldn’t come near the trailer, records show.

Dameron threw the toaster at the victim’s feet and threatened him with the revolver he had in his hand so in return, the victim kicked Dameron’s truck and that’s when Dameron fired a shot, hitting the victim in the left arm, according to the report.

Records show Dameron immediately apologized and said it was an accident as he was only trying to fire a warning shot. Dameron took the victim back to his house, bandaged up the wound and promised to “take care of him” by offering to give him a vehicle, authorities said.

The victim said he felt bad calling 911 since he didn’t want to get Dameron in trouble but the wound wouldn’t stop bleeding. He also ended up telling authorities that Beard had been violent toward him before and had stabbed him in the arm with a drill bit before the shooting, according to deputies.

Beard admitted that she and the victim had been involved in physical altercations and admitted that she took the gun from Dameron after the shooting before later returning it, records show. She also said that Dameron was planning on burning his clothes.

Records show Dameron was interviewed as well and he said the shooting was an accident and that he’d burned his clothes and buried the gun, both of which were recovered.

Dameron and Beard were both arrested.

“I am grateful that the victim was not more seriously injured and that we were able to get him the medical care he needed,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is an example of how a domestic dispute can quickly escalate into a more critical situation. No relationship problem is worth going to jail over or losing your life. If you need help call us before the situation becomes dire.”

Beard is facing a domestic battery charge while Dameron is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.