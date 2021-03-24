Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen killed in UCF-area neighborhood

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a teenager in a UCF-area neighborhood.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a teenager who was killed in a neighborhood near the University of Central Florida.

Around 1 a.m. on March 12 Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found 17-year-old Luis Jediel Aviles Rodriguez with a gunshot wound on 3500 block of Aristotle Avenue.

This is behind the Marquee Apartments off of Alafaya Trail near the UCF campus.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, deputies said investigators arrested Reinaldo Jesus Hernandez,18, of Orlando.

Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder with a gun.

Investigators said detectives are still working to locate a silver Jeep or SUV involved in the crime.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.