Winter Park police seek public’s help in fatal bike crash investigation

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park police are seeking information from the public about a crash that killed a bicyclist earlier this month.
Records show the victim was struck around 8:40 p.m. on March 13 on West Fairbanks Avenue near South New York Avenue and later died as a result of their injuries.
Police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved or say whether the driver stopped at all.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.
