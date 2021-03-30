100,000 vaccinations completed at federally-supported sites in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Margie Johnson, 70, received the 100,000th dose of the vaccine at the FEMA supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus.

Johnson said she took the bus from downtown Orlando to get her second dose at the site when she was surprised by workers inside.

“They was following me and I did not know! I’m so glad so many people who care about other people,” Johnson said.

FEMA officials called it a milestone.

“We’ve gone through 100,000 needles. That’s between the first and second doses that’s here at the Valencia site and the other satellite sites we have operated,” CJ Prudhom, with FEMA, said.

Tuesday was the second day of vaccinations for people 40 and older. Next week, all adults will be able to get the shot across the state.

Mirna Gomez went to Valencia College on Tuesday morning to avoid any possible rush next week.

“I prefer to do it before they open to everybody and it will be harder next week so we decided to do it right now,” Mirna Gomez said.

Organizers at the FEMA site said they will be able to hand out 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine every day. The site will remain open till May 26.

