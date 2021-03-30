‘God’s got the last say here:’ Mother of man found dead in back of a burned SUV wants justice

WILDWOOD, Fla – A Wildwood mom is calling for justice for her son 20-year-old Jermonick Luther Jr., who was found dead in the back of a burned SUV on Saturday.

Lake County officials said this is now a homicide investigation and they are looking for a potential murder suspect.

Luther’s family members said they’re still shaken but they are determined to find someone to hold accountable.

“I pray and I’m a praying woman, God’s got the last say here,” Crystal Cummings said.

Cummings says it was her son, Luther or better known as J.J., who was found dead inside the trunk of an SUV on Saturday.

Deputies said they found a burning gasoline can on the side of the vehicle and burn damage inside.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said they saw a man running away from the scene.

Cummings said she can’t forget the day she heard her son was no longer here.

“This isn’t true, this can’t be true. Not my boy. He wouldn’t, he couldn’t, his heart was too big,” she said.

Cummings said what hurts the most is that Luther was about to be a father and now he won’t be able to see the birth of his child.

She said Luther did have his faults but still had a heart of gold. Cummings said now she will hold on to the good times she spent with her son.

“Car rides… we always argue over the music, he wanted to listen to this but then we’d come together,” she said.

As Cummings is making plans to lay her son to rest, she does have one message to the person or persons who she says took his life.

“You’re a coward and you took my son from me and I know you got a cold heart, but I know there is someone that you love and I want you to think about how they would feel, how you would feel if somebody did this to you,” Cummings said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact deputies immediately.

