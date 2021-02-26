Body found in ditch on Orlando International Airport property

Police: A body was found in a ditch on property belonging to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch on Orlando International Airport property.

Orlando police said the body was found Friday afternoon.

Members of Orlando Police’s airport unit were at the scene Friday afternoon and said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

“At this point, it appears to be related to natural causes, there are no signs of suspicious or criminal activity,” officials said. “We are awaiting confirmation from the Medical Examiner.”

Police have not identified the person or said how the body may have ended up in the ditch.

No other details were made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.