Restaurants to feature $5 deals during Orlando Taco Week

Why stop at taco Tuesday when you can celebrate tacos for more than a week with deals.
More than 30 local restaurants have opted in to provide a fresh take on tacos for 15 straight days.
Most deals run from April 20 through May 4, with May 5, Cinco de Mayo deals as an added bonus.
Participating restaurants will allow guests to enjoy some of Central Florida’s best tacos for $5 a taco.
“The promotion showcases the rich culinary diversity of our city to its residents, through a very low-cost item and brings paying customers into restaurants, which is needed now more than ever,” said Graham Jarrett, creator of Orlando Taco Week. “As diners, we get to try different restaurants and experience their flavors, quality, service and ambiance. Hopefully, we discover, or rediscover, one or two that make it into our regular rotations!”
While restaurants still have time to join in on the deals, OrlandoTacoWeek.com currently lists the following restaurants participating in 2021. This list is subject to change.
Participating restaurants:
- 534 Scratch Kitchen
- Alex’s Fresh Kitchen
- American Social
- Boca Fresca
- City Pub
- Cocina 214
- Flora Plant Based Cuisine
- Island Wing Company
- Jimmy Hula’s, multiple locations
- Juniors Diner & Mexican Grill
- Kiwi’s Pub
- MX Taco
- Neon Beach
- Orlando Meats
- Persimmon Hollow Lake Eola
- Roque Pub
- Taco Rio Mexican Kitchen
- The Copper Rocket
- The Gnarly Barley
- The New Standard
- The Pass Progressive Cuisine
- The Tavern Bar & Grill
- Tin & Taco, multiple locations
- White Wolf Café
- Wine 4 Oysters
To help track your taco quest, be sure to get each restaurant to check off your Taco Week passports and share on social media. Crossing off hit taco spots will get you a chance to win gift certificates to participating restaurants and a private taco party hosted by Publix Aprons Cooking School, the event’s website said.