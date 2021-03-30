Restaurants to feature $5 deals during Orlando Taco Week

Why stop at taco Tuesday when you can celebrate tacos for more than a week with deals.

More than 30 local restaurants have opted in to provide a fresh take on tacos for 15 straight days.

Most deals run from April 20 through May 4, with May 5, Cinco de Mayo deals as an added bonus.

Participating restaurants will allow guests to enjoy some of Central Florida’s best tacos for $5 a taco.

“The promotion showcases the rich culinary diversity of our city to its residents, through a very low-cost item and brings paying customers into restaurants, which is needed now more than ever,” said Graham Jarrett, creator of Orlando Taco Week. “As diners, we get to try different restaurants and experience their flavors, quality, service and ambiance. Hopefully, we discover, or rediscover, one or two that make it into our regular rotations!”

While restaurants still have time to join in on the deals, OrlandoTacoWeek.com currently lists the following restaurants participating in 2021. This list is subject to change.

Ad

Participating restaurants:

534 Scratch Kitchen

Alex’s Fresh Kitchen

American Social

Boca Fresca

City Pub

Cocina 214

Flora Plant Based Cuisine

Island Wing Company

Jimmy Hula’s, multiple locations

Juniors Diner & Mexican Grill

Kiwi’s Pub

MX Taco

Neon Beach

Orlando Meats

Persimmon Hollow Lake Eola

Roque Pub

Taco Rio Mexican Kitchen

The Copper Rocket

The Gnarly Barley

The New Standard

The Pass Progressive Cuisine

The Tavern Bar & Grill

Tin & Taco, multiple locations

White Wolf Café

Wine 4 Oysters

To help track your taco quest, be sure to get each restaurant to check off your Taco Week passports and share on social media. Crossing off hit taco spots will get you a chance to win gift certificates to participating restaurants and a private taco party hosted by Publix Aprons Cooking School, the event’s website said.