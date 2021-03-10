Taco Bell is bringing back its Quesalupa

After five years, Taco Bell’s Quesalupa is back.

It’s like a quesadilla with an added crispy chalupa shell that creates a double layer of beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and sour cream.

The fan-favorite originally debuted in 2016.

Taco Bell says this iteration has 50% more cheese.

The item costs about $3 and it will be available Thursday, for a limited time, but users of the Taco Bell app can start ordering the Quesalupa on Wednesday.