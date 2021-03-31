photo
83º

Local News

Construction underway on affordable apartments for seniors in Orange County

Rent will run between $750 and $800 a month, mayor says

Ezzy Castro
, Reporter

Tags: 
affordable housing
,
seniors
,
Orange County
,
Pine Hills
,
boomtown
Ceremonial groundbreaking for a new affordable housing complex for seniors in Pine Hills. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new affordable housing neighborhood for seniors is coming to Pine Hills.

Hawthorne Park Apartments is a $27 million construction project that will help low-income seniors who need an affordable home in Orange County.

[TRENDING: Gaetz investigated over relationship | Disney paying workers who get vaccine | Dozens get COVID after vaccine shots]

“This $27 million construction project means people will go back to work, they will begin to make an income and then we are taking care of our seniors,” Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Officials explained more than 100,000 people in Orange County spend a third of their income on housing payments, most of them seniors.

Hawthorne Park is replacing a portion of an underutilized shopping plaza off Silver Star Road and North Pine Hills Road.

It will have 120 apartment homes and amenities, including a computer room, a fitness room and a dog park for residents.

“I’m excited about the rent that will be charging these individuals which will be somewhere between $750 to $800 a month or so,” Demings said.

Last year, the county teamed up with the Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corporation and Related Urban Development and opened The Preserve at Emerald Villas, also located in Pine Hills.

Commissioner Victoria Siplin with District 6 said there are other projects in the works for Pine Hills.

“We have certain developments that are occurring. We have the Lynx bus station, we have the road improvement and we have safety improvements that are coming along,” Siplin said.

Hawthorne Park is set to welcome residents in November.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: