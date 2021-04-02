Woman flees traffic stop, later comments on Facebook about attempted arrest, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman with an outstanding warrant fled the scene of her traffic stop before an officer could arrest her, however, the officer later saw a post on a Facebook group regarding the incident with comments from the suspect, according to Titusville police.

According to the arrest warrant, a Titusville police officer pulled over Shawanda Woodson’s Hyundai on March 11 around noon after she failed to stop at a stop sign near Prospect Street and Burning Tree Drive. The officer said he saw a young child not in a car seat but seated in the front passenger seat with a seatbelt on.

Woodson, 25, told the officer she was on probation and was not supposed to have contact with law enforcement, according to the report. After pulling up Woodson’s information the officer asked her to step out of the vehicle but as she was doing so she “suddenly, with wonton [sic] and willful disregard” put the Hyundai in drive and sped off, according to the officer’s account.

The officer attempted to follow but ended the pursuit for the safety of the child in the vehicle.

The officer said he learned Woodson had an active felony warrant from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and violation of felony probation.

About two hours later, the officer saw a post on the Titusville Crime News Facebook group which posts scanner chatter and other crime-related posts. A post contained details regarding the traffic stop which were public knowledge as they were repeated over the scanner.

“Female just fled from officers after a traffic stop on country club Blvd, possibly NB, with drugs and a small child in a Black Hyundai Sonata,” the post read.

Under that post, a user by the name of “Selina Mae” had replied saying “the pig never even searched the car,” in reference to the possibility of drugs being in the vehicle, according to the warrant.

Selina is Woodson’s middle name. The officer took photographs of the posts and her replies before she later deleted them, the warrant states. The officer also recognized Woodson from her Facebook photo.

Woodson was arrested Thursday on the warrant for fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting without violence and the previous warrant for aggravated battery and violating her parole, Brevard County Jail records show.

