Omni now administering 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day at 3 locations in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County’s Omni Healthcare received more Moderna coronavirus vaccines from the state on Tuesday allowing the physician group to expand its daily vaccinations.

“This will allow us to administer in excess of 3,000 a day in Brevard County alone and we have expectations of receiving a similar amount each week based on commitments it has received,” Omni Healthcare CEO Dr. Craig Deligdish said in a news release.

With the expansion of doses Omni has the ability to administer 3,000 vaccines a day at each of its mass vaccine locations in Melbourne, Merritt Island and Palm Bay. The Merritt Island location is not yet open but will be soon, according to the health care group.

In addition to mass vaccination sites, Omni is offering the vaccine to patients at its physician offices throughout Brevard County.

Last week Brevard County commissioners approved contracting with Omni Healthcare to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine — if allocations reach a level higher than the Florida Department of Health drive-thru site in Viera can handle, according to Florida Today.

Whether Omni ever gets the opportunity to administer vaccines under this contract is open to question, because the Department of Health-Brevard site in Viera can handle up to 8,000 vaccine doses a week. Currently, the DOH-Brevard is receiving 3,500 doses a week from the state.

“What we’re asking for may not ever happen,” Deligdish told commissioners.

