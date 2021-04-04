Brush fire causes smoky conditions in Apopka

A brush fire was reported in Apopka on April 4, 2021.

APOPKA, Fla. – A brush fire in Apopka is causing smoke to fill the air on Easter Sunday but at this point, there’s no immediate threat to any nearby homes.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire near W Ella J Wilmore Street is between 7 and 10 acres.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews are battling a brush fire in Apopka on April 4, 2021. (Homer Salcedo, News 6)