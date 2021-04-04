Man shot outside Miami Beach mansion after several thieves steal pair of expensive vehicles

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A property invasion in Miami Beach prompted a heavy police presence late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

A helicopter and hostage negotiation team were even called into action.

According to officers, it all started around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when someone called 911 to report the incident happening at the property off Pine Tree Drive and West 43rd Street.

Police surrounded the multi-million-dollar home after they said four subjects entered the property by jumping the home’s front gate.

Police responded to a Miami Beach mansion after a possible home invasion. (WPLG)

The subjects entered and started four vehicles that were parked in the driveway, police said, when a security guard that worked for the homeowner noticed what was happening and opened fire, striking a subject who was inside a Range Rover.

A second subject exited a parked Rolls Royce and fled with the other subjects in a white Porche 911 (Florida plate QQI-K17) and a green Lamborghini Urus (Florida plate QGL-I53).

The subject that was shot barricaded himself inside a vehicle for several hours but eventually officers were able to apprehend him, they said. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said he has yet to be formally charged.

Throughout Sunday morning, detectives combed the property for clues. At one point they appeared to dust the Rolls Royce for fingerprints.

The Range Rover was later taken away on a tow truck.