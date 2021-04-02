New photos show car involved in stolen French bulldog case

The search for Bugsy continues after photos were released of the car involved in the stealing of a French bulldog.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The search for Bugsy continues after photos were released of the car involved in the stealing of a French bulldog.

Johnny Matos said he was robbed of his pup at gunpoint earlier this week.

He said the incident happened when he was on his nightly walk through The Enclave subdivision of Orlando.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Give me the dog or I’m going to pop you,’ and then you look at the gun and just think, ‘What do I do right now?’” he said. “I hand my dog over to him and it was the look on my dog as I handed him over that haunts me.”

Crimeline released images of a silver sedan believed to be connected to the stolen dog.

According to Crimeline, the incident happened at 9 p.m. on March 25 in the Hiawassee area. The thief then fled in the silver sedan.

Matos is offering a $2,500 reward for his dog’s safe return.

Crimeline said they have a reward of up to $1,000 for any information on the crime or the vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.