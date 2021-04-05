‘I wish he was dead:’ Woman tried to set ex-boyfriend’s home on fire, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A woman faces an arson charge after Lake County deputies say she tried to burn down the shed where her ex-boyfriend lives.

Deputies were called to a home on East Highland Avenue in Clermont Saturday just before 9 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit.

[TRENDING: Fla. works to stop ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse | Naval mine washes ashore in Fla. | Surf’s up: Dogs ride the waves]

The victim lives in a shed behind the home and told investigators that he saw flames at the entrance of the shed, records show. The man was able to stamp out the flames, which were coming from a burning curtain, and saw Shakeemah Jackson running away, deputies said.

Ad

Investigators said they caught up with Jackson at a nearby store and questioned her about the fire. Jackson told deputies that she and the victim had been broken up for 4 days and she had not been near the shed in some time.

The 35-year-old was arrested and then, unprovoked, said: “I wish he would die. I wish he was dead,” according to deputies. Eventually, Jackson admitted to setting the curtain on fire, records show.

Jackson faces a charge of arson to an occupied building and as of 12:21 p.m., Monday is being held on $10,000 bond in the Lake County jail.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.