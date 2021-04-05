Man drove Corvette 150 mph to avoid Titusville officer, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Mims man who was attempting to avoid arrest drove at high speeds throughout two Brevard County towns, according to Titusville police.

According to the police report, Terrill Williams, 28, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette in Titusville when a police officer began following him in an unmarked patrol car. The officer said he recognized Williams as the driver from previous encounters.

According to the report, the officer noted Williams “drove recklessly, in attempts to hide from me” at speeds over 100 mph during the first attempt to pull him over.

After Williams fled into Mims, he then turned around and was spotted again in Titusville driving near North Washington and Jefferson Street, according to the report.

Williams then evaded the officer again, driving at speeds estimated near 150 mph, and he was last seen turning west on Dairy Road, according to the report.

Williams was arrested later on Friday and booked into the Brevard County jail. He was released on bail the following day, jail records show

Williams is charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer and driving with a suspended license.