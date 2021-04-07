Orlando expands Kidz Zone into 3 new neighborhoods

Three new neighborhoods get their own Kidz Zone, according to the city of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is expanding its Kidz Zone program into three additional neighborhoods.

The Kidz Zone program is now taking root in the Holden Heights, Mercy Drive and Englewood neighborhoods, according to the city.

The city announced the expansion in a news release on Wednesday.

“This expansion of these Kidz Zones is another way we remain committed to change and continue to invest in increasing equity throughout our city,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in the release. “We have seen great success with the Parramore Kidz Zone and I look forward to watching our local youth, learn and grow in more neighborhoods throughout the city.”

According to the release, the additional Kidz Zones are being made possible by $2 million in funding approved by the city council in the budget.

The city said the new Kids Zones are mirrored after the Parramore Kidz Zone, which was established in 2006, but will feature programs tailored to each community’s needs.

According to the city, since its establishment, the Parramore Kidz Zone has helped more than 6,000 children.